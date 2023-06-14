The Ashes: England players to watch out for during prestigious bilateral series

The cricketing world will be lit up once again when the oldest rivals of the sport, England and Australia lock horns with each other in the prestigious Ashes series from June 16 onwards. A lot of legends will be made, some greats will cement their name in history and some unlikely heroes could emerge from this five-match Test series. The hosts will be aiming to avenge their 4-0 loss in the 2021-22 season. Australia too will be aiming to win their first Ashes series in England in over 20 years.

The hosts are also charged up by the 'Bazball' revolution brought by skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, which has seen England win 11 of their last 13 Tests and dominate their opponents with an attacking, aggressive and positive cricket that aims for victory. Here are some England players to watch out for in this series:

1).Ben Stokes The skipper Stokes has led England from the front, winning 11 out of their last 13 Tests. In 15 Tests last year, he managed 870 runs at an average of 36.25 with two centuries and four fifties in 26 innings. He also took 26 wickets, with the best figures of 4/33. However, he has not bowled much in 2023 and his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was cut short due to fitness issues. All eyes will be on him to play his all-rounder role to the fullest and deliver some useful overs with the ball.

2).Jonny Bairstow Bairstow's powerful hitting was the representation of positive, attacking, result-oriented cricket being played under captain Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum last season, an approach known as 'Bazball'. In 10 matches, he scored 1,061 runs at an average of over 66 with six centuries and a fifty in 19 innings before an injurt cut short his purple patch. Would he able to continue from where he left off last summer would be something on every English fan's mind.

3).Harry Brook This 24-year-old Yorkshire batter made the best of Bairstow's absence. With his fearless hitting and big runs even on pace-friendly green surfaces, he became a star to watch out for. In seven matches, he scored 818 runs at an average of 81.80, with four centuries and three fifties in 11 innings, including an explosive 186 against New Zealand on a pace-friendly green surface. Performing well in his debut Ashes series will do this young batter a lot of good in an extremely competitive environment of English cricket.

4).Ben Duckett This left-hander has been a different player since his comeback in 2022. Him leaving just eight out of over 600 balls faced in Tests since his return proves how much he likes the ball to hit the sweet spot of his bat. In six Tests and 12 innings, he has scored 690 runs at an average of 69.00, with two centuries and four fifties, with best of 182. He will be aiming to continue with his new-found consistency to seal his spot as an opener.

5).Moeen Ali In absence of an injured Jack Leach, England chose to count on Moeen's experience. The all-rounder, who has been playing white-ball cricket for England, came out of his Test retirement to help out the team. His 2,914 runs in Tests, which have come with five centuries and his experience of 64 Tests will boost the English side.

6).James Anderson The 40-year-old ageless wonder of England has found a new lease of life in Stokes-McCullum's set-up. He took 36 wickets in nine matches last year and 10 wickets in two matches this year. The pacer has not lost an ounce of pace and consistency despite entering 40s and how he deals with top-class Australian batting, having taken 112 wickets in 35 matches against them.

7).Stuart Broad This England pacer is the leading wicket-taker in the Ashes during 21st century. He has taken 131 wickets in 35 matches in this century in the Ashes. The 36-year-old forms a lethal pace pair with Anderson and them bowling in seam/swing friendly conditions at home, sending stumps carthwheeling will be something worth watching.

8).Josh Tongue This 25-year-old pacer impressed in his international debut against Ireland, taking a five-wicket haul that turned out to be match-winning. Him performing well in his debut Ashes could help him a lot, especially when Anderson and Broad, two of the senior-most pacers in the side are in twiglight of their career.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Moeen Ali, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. (ANI)

