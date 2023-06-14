Diksha, Vani and Avani in focus at Amundi German Masters

Diksha Dagar and Vani Kapoor lead a strong Indian contingent of five women at the Amundi German Masters.

The Indian representation includes the hugely talented amateur Avani Prashanth, Amandeep Drall and Ridhima Dilawari.

Diksha, one of the only two Indian women to have tasted success on the Ladies European Tour, has been paired with Japan's Yuri Onishi and Iceland's Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir, while young Avani will be in the first group of the day alongside a Thai duo Dolnapa Zukphokivanich and April Angurarasaranee.

Amandeep Drall, who came within a whisker of a maiden title at her home event, the Hero Women's Indian Open late last year, plays with Linda Wessberg of Sweden and Anne Lise Caudal of France.

Vani Kapoor plays with Isabella Deilert of Sweden and Julie Boysen Hillestad of Norway, and Ridhima is grouped with England's Florentyna Parker and Alexandra Swayne.

The event is in its second year and last year saw Sweden's Maja Stark take top honours.

Last week's top-five finishers Anne Van Dam and Gabriela Cowley look forward to good finishes, while no less than 15 Germans form the strong home challenge.

In 2022, Leonie Harm was the runner-up behind Maja Stark, while Olivia Cowan, winner of 2022 Hero Indian Open was just a couple of shots further back after a good weekend.

They are also joined by the hugely talented Chiara Noja among others.

While India's Aditi Ashok has been on top of the 2023 Race to Costa Del Sol, there could be some changes as the leader is not in the field.

Spain's Ana Peláez Trivino sits only 50 points behind leader Aditi and will be hoping for a good result to become the new number, but she is not the only player vying for that spot.

Also in the race is Klara Davidson Spilkova, who was 10th last year in Amundi and is now fourth in the Race to Costa del Sol and could also overtake Ashok by finishing in first or second.

