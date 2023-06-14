UP, Chandigarh win big in Junior Nationals

Uttar Pradesh hammered Kerala 11-1 while Chandigarh routed Andhra Pradesh 12-1 in the 13th junior men's National championship, here on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Kerala Hockey 11-1 in the first match of the day.

Captain Amir Ali (4th) opened the account for Uttar Pradesh Hockey followed by goals from Rajan Gupta (18', 52', 60'), Shahrukh Ali (25', 27', 55'), Ajay Yadav (28'), Sourabh Kushwala (30', 35'), and Haider Ali (45'). Meanwhile, Abhijith Krishna MI (49') managed to score a consolation goal for Kerala. The second match saw Chandigarh beat Andhra Pradesh 12-1 in Pool B.

The goalscorers for Chandigarh were Surinder Singh (9', 17', 38', 49', 51', 53'), Paramvir Singh (36', 36',48), Krambir (41'), Inderpal Singh (45'), and Team Captain Raman (58'). Meanwhile, Kavuru Pardha Sai (44') scored the lone goal for Andhra Pradesh. Bihar defeated Bengal 7-1 earlier on Tuesday.

Captain Ravi (5'), Danish (8), Anish Lakra (36'), Vimal Barjo (50'), Sachin Dungdung (54', 59'), and Bhavuk (57') all scored to give Hockey Bihar a comfortable lead. Bengal's lone goal came from Santanu Naskar (60').

Maharashtra defeated Telangana by a 5-1 scoreline on Tuesday. Vinayak Santosh Hande (11'), Raj Pawar (12', 33'), Yashraj Patil (15'), and Prathamesh Dhuri (48') scored for Hockey Maharashtra, while Ramreddy Karthik Reddy (41') scored the only goal for Telangana.

Tripura forfeited their match against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu who won by a default 5-0 margin.

