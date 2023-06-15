Left Menu

Soccer-Croatia reach Nations League final after knocking out hosts Netherlands

Croatia scored twice in extra time to beat the Netherlands 4-2 in their Nations League semi-final in Rotterdam on Wednesday and advance to Sunday’s decider. The Dutch, hosting the four-nation tournament, had forced extra time with a last-gasp equaliser to ensure it finished 2-2 after 90 minutes despite being largely outplayed in front of their home fans at the Feyenoord Stadium.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Croatia scored twice in extra time to beat the Netherlands 4-2 in their Nations League semi-final in Rotterdam on Wednesday and advance to Sunday’s decider. Croatia will play against either Italy or Spain, who face off in the second semi-final in Enschede on Thursday, for a first major title as they continued their form from last year’s World Cup in Qatar, where they finished third.

Substitute Bruno Petkovic curled home a stunning shot from the edge of the penalty area eight minutes into extra time to put them on their way and Luka Modric made sure of Croatia’s triumph with a late penalty, their second of the game. The Dutch, hosting the four-nation tournament, had forced extra time with a last-gasp equaliser to ensure it finished 2-2 after 90 minutes despite being largely outplayed in front of their home fans at the Feyenoord Stadium.

