Jude Bellingham signs six-year deal with Real Madrid

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has completed his move from Borussia Dortmund to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham has signed a six-year deal with the club and will become the country's most expensive footballer should the deal rise to the £115m price tag including add-ons, as per Sky Sports.

The footballer will be introduced as a Los Blancos player at a presentation on Thursday morning. Real will make an initial £88.5m payment for Bellingham. Jude, who will be celebrating his 20th birthday on June 29, leaves Dortmund after three seasons. He was also named the 'Bundesliga Player of the Year' in Dortmund's recently-concluded campaign. He scored 12 goals for the club in 92 appearances.

In a farewell statement on the Dortmund website, Bellingham was quoted as saying by Sky Sports: "Thank you to everyone at BVB and to the fans for everything over the past three years." "It has been an honour to wear your jersey so many times, in big and small moments. Even though I look forward to my next destination, I will never forget the journey there. Once Borussia always Borussia. All the best for the future," he concluded.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke added: "We thank Jude for three years of passion for Borussia Dortmund. It was a fantastic time together. "We would also like to thank Real Madrid for the always fair and constructive discussions," he added.

On Wednesday, Madrid announced the completion of the move in a statement. "Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund have agreed on the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will be linked to our club for the next six seasons," said the statement from multi-time La Liga and UEFA Champions League winners.

"Today, Thursday, June 15, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Jude Bellingham as a new Real Madrid player will take place. Next, Jude Bellingham will appear before the media," added the statement. (ANI)

