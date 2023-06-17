Khawaja leads Australia fightback on 2nd day of Ashes opener

Opener Usman Khawaja revived Australia's fortunes with an unbeaten 84 against England by tea on day two of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Australia was 188-4, still 205 runs behind England but feeling a little happier after the morning dismissals of top-ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne for a golden duck and second-ranked Steve Smith for 16. With Khawaja was all-rounder Cameron Green, who survived a stumping chance to be 21 not out in another promising partnership for Australia of 40 runs and counting.

After losing three wickets in the morning, Australia dug in after lunch. Khawaja and Travis Head paired up for 81 runs.

Head plundered Moeen Ali in particular, though the England spinner had the last say by ending the dangerous partnership.

Khawaja and Head, the third-ranked test batter, sprayed the ball above, between and over England's fielders to give the hosts a taste of their own Bazball' medicine.

The pair came together at 67-3 and took the visitors to 148, increasing the run rate by around a run an over mostly at Ali's expense, until Head, on 50, advanced once too often against the spinner to send the ball to Zak Crawley at midwicket.

Ali has figures of 1-82 from 18 overs — including being hit for six three times, twice by Khawaja — but went into the match knowing England captain Ben Stokes was happy to back a bowler always on the attack even at the cost of being expensive.

After dismissing Head, Ali deserved Green's wicket two balls later but Jonny Bairstow spilled a clear stumping chance in what has otherwise been a superb Test for the wicketkeeper-batter.

Australia went to lunch on 78-3 after David Warner self-destructed and England seamer Stuart Broad dismissed Labuschagne off the next ball in more bowler-friendly conditions. Stokes trapped Smith leg before on lunch just when Australia seemed to be recovering. AP KHS KHS

