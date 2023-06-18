Left Menu

Rugby-Brilliant Ntamack try seals Top 14 title for Toulouse

Flyhalf Romain Ntamack scored a brilliant solo try three minutes from time as Toulouse snatched a dramatic 29-26 French Top 14 final victory over European champions La Rochelle in Paris on Saturday.

Flyhalf Romain Ntamack scored a brilliant solo try three minutes from time as Toulouse snatched a dramatic 29-26 French Top 14 final victory over European champions La Rochelle in Paris on Saturday. Ntamack broke through several La Rochelle tackles as he raced 65 yards to score the winning try, a moment of excellence to cap off a high-quality final that see-sawed one way and then the other.

Toulouse extended their record number of Top 14 wins to 22 and denied La Rochelle their first. Centre Santiago Chocobares also crossed for a try in the opening half as the teams went to the break at 13-13. Scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow and prop Uini Atonio scored tries for La Rochelle, who trailed by 10 points in the opening period but rallied to lead going into the closing stages, but could not hold on for the win.

