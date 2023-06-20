Soccer-Hojlund the hero as Danes draw 1-1 with Slovenia

Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund netted his sixth goal in six internationals as his side came back from a goal down to grab a 1-1 draw away to Slovenia in their Group H European Championship qualifier on Monday. Finland, who hammered bottom side San Marino 6-0 earlier in the day, top the group on nine points, with Kazakhstan second and Denmark and Slovenia in third and fourth, both on seven points. Northern Ireland are fifth on three points.

After a tight, tense opening, Slovenia broke open the game in the 25th minute with a brilliantly-executed corner kick that saw Adam Cerin pull the ball back for Andraz Sporar to drive it past Kasper Schmeichel. The 20-year-old Hojlund brought the Danes level just before the break, foraging outside the box before stealing back into the middle to rifle home Pierre Hojbjerg's low pass from close range for his sixth international goal, all of which have come in this qualifying campaign.

Both sides struck the woodwork in the second half, with Christian Eriksen hitting the post in the 64th minute and Jan Mlakar sending a shot cannoning off the crossbar four minutes later as the Danish defence were caught napping. Denmark continued to fire crosses into the home side's box but they came no closer to scoring as the game ended in stalemate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)