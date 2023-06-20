Soccer-Toure named assistant manager at Standard Liege

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure was named assistant manager at Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege on Tuesday, the club said. The 40-year-old, who earned more than 100 caps for the Ivory Coast during his playing career, is the final addition to the team of coach Carl Hoefkens, who was appointed on Friday.

Toure, formerly a player at Monaco and Barcelona, among others, was briefly an assistant coach at Ukrainian First League side Olimpik Donetsk and Russian Premier League club Akhmat Grozny, both in 2021. Standard Liege were sixth in the 2022-23 regular season.

