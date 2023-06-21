Cricket-Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over England

(Adds details) BIRMINGHAM, England, June 20 (Reuters) -

Australia captain Pat Cummins sealed a remarkable two-wicket victory for his side over England in a thrilling climax to a gripping five-day battle in the opening Ashes test on Tuesday. The visitors, set a 281 victory target, began a rain-delayed day on 107 for three but their chances looked remote when they were reduced to 227-8.

But Cummins, in partnership with Nathan Lyon, launched a fightback and sealed victory with an unbeaten 44. In suffocating tension, he struck the final boundary to take his side over the line for a 1-0 lead in the series.

After a rain-delayed start, unflappable Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja had kept his team on course for victory with a gritty innings to edge the visitors towards the target. They reached 183-5 at the tea interval -- requiring 98 more but a match full of momentum shifts swung England's way when Khawaja was bowled by England skipper Ben Stokes for 65.

When Joe Root held a caught and bowled chance to remove Alex Carey, England were closing in on victory. But Cummins sparked the fightback with huge sixes off Root's off-spin as England delayed taking the new ball and was the calmest person in the stadium as he secured victory.

It was the second-highest successful victory chase at Edgbaston and made up for Australia's heart-breaking loss to England on the same ground in 2005 when they fell three short of chasing down 282.

