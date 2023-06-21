Australia, England docked 2 WTC points for slow over rate, fined 40%

Australia and England have been penalised two World Test Championship (WTC) points each while the players of the two sides were also docked 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining slow over rates during the first Ashes Test.

Australia edged out hosts England with a thrilling two-wicket win in the opening Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday. ''Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after both teams were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration,'' an ICC release stated on Wednesday. ''Australia captain Pat Cummins and his English counterpart Ben Stokes accepted the sanctions, meaning there was no need for formal hearings,'' it added.

The sanctions see Australia lose two WTC points, leaving Pat Cummins' side with a total of 10 points after their first Test of the new cycle.

England, on the other hand, are behind all eight of their rivals in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.

Cummins' Australia are the reigning WTC champions, having defeated India in the summit clash earlier this month and the current Ashes series is the first of six series that will determine their qualification chances for the next WTC final, scheduled to be held at Lord's in London in June 2025.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, sides are penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two WTC points will be deducted from both teams' points total.

