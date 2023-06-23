Left Menu

NBA-Wembanyama era begins as Spurs draft French phenom first overall

The 19-year-old "Wemby" comes into the league with a buzz that has not been seen since LeBron James, the league's all-time leading scorer, was drafted out of high school twenty years ago. Wembanyama shed tears of joy after he heard his name called by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 06:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 06:00 IST
NBA-Wembanyama era begins as Spurs draft French phenom first overall

Victor Wembanyama was selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs at the NBA Draft in New York on Thursday, making the highly touted phenom the highest drafted French player in league history. The 19-year-old "Wemby" comes into the league with a buzz that has not been seen since LeBron James, the league's all-time leading scorer, was drafted out of high school twenty years ago.

Wembanyama shed tears of joy after he heard his name called by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. "I've accomplished something that I've been dreaming of my whole life," he said.

"Hearing that sentence from Adam Silver, I dreamed about it. I've got to cry." At 7'4", Wembanyama has the size of a center but the ball handling, passing and shooting abilities of a guard, a jaw-dropping combination with the potential to revolutionize the sport.

He is dangerous shooting the ball from distance and athletic enough to rebound and dunk his own misses if necessary. With a wing span of close to eight feet, he can block shots and grab rebounds with ease and gets up and down the floor quickly for a player of his size.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after Ashadi Ekadashi

Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after As...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023