Left Menu

Robert Samuels appointed West Indies women's team interim head coach

The first of three ODIs against Ireland commences at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on June 26.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 08:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 08:42 IST
Robert Samuels appointed West Indies women's team interim head coach
Robert Samuels (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

Courtney Walsh's former assistant Robert Samuels has been appointed as the new interim head coach of the West Indies women's team for their upcoming white ball series against Ireland. When the West Indies made significant changes to their coaching staff earlier this year, Samuels' contract as an assistant coach under Walsh was not renewed. However, the 52-year-old has gained a reprieve by being given the top role for the home series against Ireland, which begins later this month.

The former Jamaica captain and West Indies opening batter will take the reins on an interim basis and Cricket West Indies High-Performance Manager Graeme West is confident he will perform well. "Robert brings continuity and stability to get the team through this period. He has great knowledge of the players and the women's game in general and strong knowledge of the support staff, so it's almost a seamless transition with Robert coming in as interim head coach," West said in an official statement released by Cricket West Indies.

"He has his own ideas and is trying to implement them now as interim head coach as opposed to assistant coach. He has made a good impact and start over the last few days and I'm sure it will continue throughout the series," he added. Samuels represented the West Indies in six Tests and eight ODIs. His final game for the team was a Test victory over Australia in Perth in 1997, where he scored 76 and 35* as part of Walsh's winning squad.

Ryan Austin, a former West Indies spin bowler, and Steve Liburd, a former captain of the Leeward Islands, have been selected as the Jamaican's assistants. The first of three ODIs against Ireland commences at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on June 26, with the three-match T20I series starting at the same venue from July 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after Ashadi Ekadashi

Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after As...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023