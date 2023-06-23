Left Menu

Soccer-Benitez agrees deal to become new Celta manager

Benitez's last experience in Spain was in the 2015-16 season with Real Madrid, when he replaced Carlo Ancelotti only to be sacked six months later after a series of bad results, being replaced by Zinedine Zidane in January 2016. "Rafa Benitez is one of the most successful coaches in the history of our country and has coached world-class teams in the main European leagues," Celta said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 22:37 IST
Soccer-Benitez agrees deal to become new Celta manager
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rafa Benitez has reached agreement with Celta Vigo to become manager on a three-year deal, the Spanish club said on Friday. The 63-year-old, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, the UEFA Cup with Valencia (2004) and the Europa League with Chelsea (2013), returns to coaching over a year after being sacked by Everton in January 2022.

He will take charge of LaLiga side Celta on their 100 year anniversary, succeeding Carlos Carvalhal, who took was sacked earlier this month after a difficult season in which they had to fight until the last game to avoid relegation. Benitez's last experience in Spain was in the 2015-16 season with Real Madrid, when he replaced Carlo Ancelotti only to be sacked six months later after a series of bad results, being replaced by Zinedine Zidane in January 2016.

"Rafa Benitez is one of the most successful coaches in the history of our country and has coached world-class teams in the main European leagues," Celta said. "(In) our Centenary season, an unforgettable ... event for Celta's fans, (we will have) a formidable leader on the bench."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
2
Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - document

Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - documen...

 France
3
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023