Sergio Busquets is joining former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, the team's second major addition in less than a month.

The team confirmed the move Friday in a video posted on Twitter. Inter Miami displayed the phrase "Busi," referring to Busquets' nickname, accompanied by quotes from various soccer stars.

"On the field, he's always No. 5, but in reality as a player and a person, he's a 10," Messi wrote in Spanish.

The 35-year-old Messi announced on June 7 that he was joining Miami. He is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut in a home game on July 21, the team confirmed Tuesday. Owner Jorge Mas told selected outlets on Monday that his club and Messi have agreed to terms and are finalizing paperwork and a visa. After nearly two decades with Barcelona, Busquets announced last month that he would not return to the club. His contract expires at the end of June.

Busquets arrived at Barcelona in 2005 and has played 722 matches for the club, putting him third all-time behind Xavi and record-holder Messi. One of the best defensive midfielders Barcelona has had, Busquets has scored 18 goals and had 40 assists. He has been team captain for the last two seasons.

Adding Busquets brings another high-profile name to a team looking to establish itself in a region that is enjoying plenty of sports success, as the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers are coming off respective finals runs.

