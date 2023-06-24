Left Menu

CWC Qualifier: Disappointed not scoring a hundred," says Dutch skipper Max O'Dowd

After playing a match-winning knock of 90 runs against Nepal, Netherlands batter Max O'Dowd expressed his disappointment in missing out on his century.

Max in action. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

After playing a match-winning knock of 90 runs against Nepal, Netherlands batter Max O'Dowd expressed his disappointment in missing out on his century. However, he said it was nice to contribute to the team.

Netherlands reached the Super Six of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers with a seven-wicket win over Nepal in Harare on Saturday. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Max O'Dowd said, "Disappointed not scoring the hundred but for me I just want to contribute to match-winning knocks. 90 in a winning cause is enough. (Chasing small score....tentativeness can come?) If we look at last game, we didn't get in our space, so today it was about being positive and taking spin on."

"It was to take it to them. I didn't want to let the middle order to get in and the game get tricky. (Sweep shot) You've got to ask Scott Edwards, not me! I do sweeping lessons with him. For me, it is to get my head as close to the line. Scott taught me how to sweep for two months before this," he added. Nepal were bundled out for 167 runs after being put into bat first by the Dutch. Skipper Rohit Paudel (33), Sandeep Lamichhane (27) and Kushal Bhurtel (27) were among the runs for Nepal majorly.

Van Beek (4/24) was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands. Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede took two wickets each. Chasing 168, the Netherlands was always in command. They were led by a brilliant effort from Max O'Dowd, who scored 90 in 75 balls, consisting of eight fours and four sixes. Bas de Leede (41 in 39 balls, consisting of six fours) and Vikramjit Singh (30 in 43 balls, three fours and a six) also played some crucial knocks. The Netherlands reached the target with over 23 overs to spare.

Sandeep Lamichhane (2/60) was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal. O'Dowd won the 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

With this Netherlands qualified for the Super Six, while Nepal's World Cup qualification hopes have ended. With this win, the Netherlands are in third position in Group A with two wins and a loss, a total of four points.

On the other hand, Nepal is in fourth place with one win and three losses, with a total of two points. (ANI)

