India's Diksha Dagar clinches Ladies Czech Open 2023 golf title

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar won the Czech Ladies Open 2023 championship on the Ladies European Tour (LET). The 22-year-old Diksha Dagar finished four shots clear of Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand with a three-round score of 13-under par (69, 65, 69), as per Olympics.com.

Diksha Dagar's victory at the Czech Ladies Open marked her second victory on the Ladies European Tour. At the 2019 South African Women's Open in Cape Town, the golfer from Haryana earned her first LET title in just her fourth professional outing. Diksha Dagar was participating in her fourth straight appearance at the Czech Ladies Open. In 2021, she came quite close to winning but could only place fourth.

After Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar is the only other Indian woman golfer to have won two or more LET titles. She represented India at the Tokyo 2022 Olympics. Diksha Dagar was taking part in her fourteenth competition of the year. Her prior third-place performance at the German Masters last week was her best result of the year.

In her 79 LET events over the course of her career, Diksha Dagar has nine top-10 finishes. In the final five competitions of the 2023 season, four of the top 10 finishes have occurred. Diksha Dagar, who is rated 297th, led the field going into the final round by five shots over Gabriella Cowley, Ana Pelaez Trivino, and Cara Gainer of England.

Diksha Dagar dropped one stroke behind Ana Dawson as the day went on. To win the trophy, the Indian golfer needed birdies at the 10th, 15th, and 18th holes. And she did the needful to win the title. The other four Indian competitors, Pranavi Urs and Ridhima Dilawari, finished in joint 17th and T-54, respectively. Amandeep Drall (T97) and Vani Kapoor (T-67) could not make the cut. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)