Soccer-Mexico thrash Honduras in Gold Cup opener

Mexico got their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign off to the perfect start on Sunday with a 4-0 win over Honduras as they look to move past a poor Nations League performance that saw coach Diego Cocca sacked after just four months in charge.

A revamped Mexican team, led by interim coach Jaime Lozano, scored less than a minute into the game through midfielder Luis Romo, who then headed home from a corner in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0. Orbelin Pineda scored six minutes after the break to put the game out of reach before midfielder Luis Chavez took the ball from defender Devron Garcia to score Mexico's fourth goal in the 64th minute.

"We did a very good job, all the players are interested in what the coach (Lozano) proposes, we have to be confident, this is the first step of a long path," Pineda said. The change in the Mexican team's mindset left both fans and players satisfied, with Lozano saying there is plenty of room for improvement.

"I am very happy for the faith in me from the players, the people and the directors. This is a new beginning," he added. The win leaves Mexico top of Group B. They face second-placed Haiti on Thursday while Honduras take on Qatar.

