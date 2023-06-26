Left Menu

Mixed Martial Arts-MMA included in 2023 African Games

"The work of our organisation, the quality of our athletes, our ability to stage the very best events, and the value of our global community is being recognised by our inclusion and this event will surely help our sport to continue its rapid growth." The 2023 African Games will take place from March 8-23 in Accra, Ghana.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 18:33 IST
Mixed Martial Arts-MMA included in 2023 African Games

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) will feature in the wider sports programme in the 2023 African Games in Ghana, the organisers said on Monday. The event, which was set to take place in August but has been postponed to March 2024 due to economic and infrastructure issues, will now see MMA joining e-sports, speedball, sambo and teqball as part of the demonstration sports.

They will sit alongside the 15 Olympic sports previously announced, many of which will offer Olympic qualification opportunities for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and the 10 non-Olympic sports. "Adding MMA into the programme of sports is a very positive sign that Africa is ready to welcome the newer sports and those sports that have a great global interest," said President of the Ghanian National Olympic Committee Ben Nunoo Mensah.

"There are many youngsters not only in Ghana, but across Africa that are participating in MMA and these games provide a great opportunity to witness the best athletes in Africa competing in this exciting sport." The news has been welcomed by the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) which has 24 member federations in Africa.

"We are absolutely delighted that the organisers have included us as one of the demonstration sports and we hope that this will be a catalyst for inclusion in other multi-sport games in the future," GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt said. "The work of our organisation, the quality of our athletes, our ability to stage the very best events, and the value of our global community is being recognised by our inclusion and this event will surely help our sport to continue its rapid growth."

The 2023 African Games will take place from March 8-23 in Accra, Ghana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023