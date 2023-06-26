Left Menu

We are going to face Kuwait with same positive mindset: Chhangte

Lallianzuala Chhangte, the mercurial winger, said on Monday that India should face Kuwait with a positive mindset in their last league match of the SAFF Championship despite sealing a semifinal berth.India and Kuwait, with six points apiece, have already entered the semis, and will face off on Tuesday to determine the Group A topper.Kuwait is a very good team, and we are aware of that.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 19:20 IST
We are going to face Kuwait with same positive mindset: Chhangte

Lallianzuala Chhangte, the mercurial winger, said on Monday that India should face Kuwait with a positive mindset in their last league match of the SAFF Championship despite sealing a semifinal berth.

India and Kuwait, with six points apiece, have already entered the semis, and will face off on Tuesday to determine the Group A topper.

''Kuwait is a very good team, and we are aware of that. But we are going to face them with the same positive mindset, and will look to win. Like the coach said, the higher or lower ranking does not matter to us as we will approach every match with the same mindset,'' said Chhangte.

India have been largely impressive in the tournament, defeating Pakistan 4-0 and Nepal 2-0 to maintain a clean sheet so far.

Chhangte attributed it to the team's ability to execute plans on the field.

''The team is gelling really well on and off the field. We have a great bond. The main reason is that we have been able to put into practice what we have been taught during the training.

''We have been working on several things like coming through the wings and giving crosses, and they are coming off really well for us,'' he said.

Chhangte was satisfied with the effort against Nepal despite India getting stretched during a 2-0 win.

''Coach has told us that we need to make a difference even when we come out of the bench. Our first half was not very good but we improved in the second half and played more aggressively. We will be trying to maintain a positive attitude on the field,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023