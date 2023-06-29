Left Menu

NFL-Three players handed season-long suspensions for gambling violations

The three players, who all bet on National Football League games during the 2022 season, may petition for reinstatement after the 2023 campaign, the league said in a statement. In addition, Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans was suspended for his team's first six regular season games for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility.

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor have been suspended for at least the 2023 season for betting on NFL games, the league said on Thursday. The three players, who all bet on National Football League games during the 2022 season, may petition for reinstatement after the 2023 campaign, the league said in a statement.

In addition, Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans was suspended for his team's first six regular season games for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility. The NFL's gambling policy prohibits anyone in the league from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.

