Left Menu

Soccer-Ex-Liverpool striker Fowler to manage second-tier Saudi team

Al-Qadsiah, who finished 11th last season, posted a picture on twitter of the 48-year-old coach with the club scarf signing the contract. The club, who were relegated from the Pro league in 2020-2021, did not give the any details about the contract but local media said it will be for one season.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 22:33 IST
Soccer-Ex-Liverpool striker Fowler to manage second-tier Saudi team

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler was appointed coach of Saudi Arabian second division team Al-Qadsiah on Thursday. Al-Qadsiah, who finished 11th last season, posted a picture on twitter of the 48-year-old coach with the club scarf signing the contract.

The club, who were relegated from the Pro league in 2020-2021, did not give the any details about the contract but local media said it will be for one season. Fowler, capped 26 times by England, was one of the best strikers in the Premier League, scoring 183 goals in 369 matches during two spells at Liverpool. He also played for several other clubs including Leeds United and Manchester City.

He has not achieved the sort of success he had as a player in his coaching career, having managed Thai Muangthong United, Australian Brisbane Roar and Indian's East Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023