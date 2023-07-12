Parupalli Kashyap bows out of US Open 2023 badminton after suffering injury 

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap's US Open 2023 badminton campaign ended on Tuesday when he failed to qualify for the main draw after suffering an injury in the qualifiers at Council Bluffs, Iowa. Earlier, the former world No. 6 had defeated world No. 159 Rohan Midha of Canada 21-19, 21-17 in his first match of the qualifiers but he pulled out from the match against world No. 85 Koo Takahashi of Japan in the middle due to his injury, as per Olympics.com.

Kashyap had lost the first set against Midha 21-23 and was trailing 7-11 at the time of his withdrawal. Meanwhile, 2022 World Junior Badminton Championships silver medallist Sankar Muthusamy has advanced into the men's singles main draw after winning two qualifying rounds.

Muthusamy had defeated world No. 155 Davi Silva of Brazil in the first round with 21-17, 21-11. Muthusamy then got better of world No. 139 BR Sankeerth of Canada with a 21-11, 21-17 win to march into the main draw.

Muthusamy will face world No. 32 Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the main draw of the BWF Super 300 event on Wednesday. Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, India's only challenge in men's doubles, crashed out in the round of 32. The Indian badminton players, ranked 37th in doubles, lost to world No. 59 pair of Lin Yu Chieh and Su Li Wei of Chinese Taipei 21-14, 21-14.

In women's doubles, Apeksha Nayak and Ramya Chickmenhalli Venkatesh, world No. 192, withdrew from the tournament before their round of 32 match against Jeslyn Chow and Eliana Zhang of Canada. India's top badminton players, including two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Lakshya Sen, will take the court on Wednesday. (ANI)

