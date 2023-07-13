TheBigMove of Tech Mahindra Global Chess League Redefines Chess Branding, Makes it to Ads Of The World

The Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (GCL) is making waves, not just in the world of chess but also in advertising with its groundbreaking #TheBigMove campaign. The campaign's immense impact has now gained recognition as a highlight on Ads Of The World, a leading platform showcasing exceptional creativity in advertising.

#TheBigMove campaign, conceptualized and created by the new-age full-service advertising agency in India, Buffalo Soldiers, redefines chess branding and elevates the 1500-year-old game to new heights with the Global Chess League. The creative concept celebrates the profound influence of chess beyond the chessboard, emphasizing its role in various aspects of life, including sports, decision-making, and everyday challenges. The visually captivating rendition of the campaign features looming shadows of chess pieces, symbolizing the omnipresence of chess.

Arnab Kundu, Co-founder & Head of Delivery of Buffalo Soldiers, who was leading the project said, "The recognition of #TheBigMove campaign on Ads Of The World is a testament to the campaign's creative brilliance and its ability to captivate audiences worldwide. Buffalo Soldiers' expertise in branding and digital marketing has ensured that GCL stands out as a game-changer in the realm of sports leagues. This recognition highlights the innovative approach we took in redefining chess branding and showcases the tremendous impact GCL has made in bringing chess to new audiences globally. It's an honor to have our work celebrated among exceptional creative endeavors.'' Buffalo Soldiers were also responsible for the branding, social media management, website development and digital outreach of Tech Mahindra Global Chess League. Sameer Pathak, CEO, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, "To create that unique fan experience, we required a team that understands our ethos and builds our authentic brand voice from scratch. I have been working with the Buffalo Soldiers team for the past few years and feel that they are the right partners who can bring innovation and ideas at every stage." #TheBigMove is a creative concept that celebrates the profound impact of chess beyond the chessboard. It highlights how chess, as a game of strategy and logical thinking, permeates various aspects of our lives, from sports to decision-making to everyday life challenges. The concept's creative rendition, with shadows of chess pieces looming, visually portrays the omnipresence of chess. The Tech Mahindra Global Chess League serves as the catalyst for this movement, bringing together chess players from around the world in a groundbreaking joint team format.

#TheBigMove is a captivating and visually striking campaign that showcases the transformative power of chess in the world of sports. By intertwining the strategic game with different athletic activities, this creative concept highlights the universal influence of chess and invites viewers to be a part of the game-changing Tech Mahindra Global Chess League.

"The inclusion of #TheBigMove on Ads Of The World reinforces the campaign's global reach and impact. It serves as an inspiration to the advertising industry, highlighting the power of creativity and storytelling in redefining the perception of traditional games like chess," says Rohit Prakash, Lead Creative Officer of Buffalo Soldiers.

GCL is the world's first and largest official franchise league of its kind, with chess players from all over the world competing in a unique joint team format. It is a joint venture between Tech Mahindra, a part of the Mahindra Group, and FIDE. The league, whose season 1 is being held in Dubai, features male and female chess champions competing in the same team. Playing on the popular Rapid format, the league's joint male-female teams will have the rare distinction of being a unique multiplayer team in the world of professional sports. GCL is also the first ever Live televised chess event, offering fans a unique viewing experience. FIDE's current number one player, Magnus Carlsen, has hailed it as ''the way forward'' in chess.

The GCL brand film's compelling narrative, coupled with the historic joint team format, aims to captivate audiences worldwide, igniting their passion for chess and celebrating the profound impact it has on our lives. This creative concept embodies the spirit of unity, strategy, and teamwork, driving home the message that chess is indeed the ultimate game of life. The brand film portrays the grand narrative of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (GCL), where Grandmasters make history by putting the team before self, taking chess to uncharted territories.

As a fast-growing start-up agency, Buffalo Soldiers is already known for its groundbreaking creative solutions, cutting-edge digital campaigns, and strategic brand consulting. With a passion for pushing boundaries and redefining industry standards, the agency collaborates with visionary clients to create captivating brand experiences that leave a lasting impact.

As an agency, Buffalo Soldiers prides itself in delivering bespoke solutions rooted in usability, creativity, aesthetics, and craft. With a client roster of Fortune 500 companies for clients like Parker, Global Chess League, Tech Mahindra, udaan, Fastrack, Sun Pharma, Whistling Woods International, Paree, Idemia, NLB Services, NTT Data, Xebia, WWF, Vitamin Angels, NASSCOM, OYO, University of Adelaide, Data Security Council of India, Buffalo Soldiers believes in offering the best service while understanding the client niche and requirement.

