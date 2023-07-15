Rugby-France thrash Ireland to win World Rugby U20 Championship
Fullback Mathis Ferte scored a brace of tries as France made it a hat-trick of World Rugby U20 Championship titles with a comprehensive 50-14 victory over Ireland in the final of the 2023 edition in Cape Town on Friday. The French scored seven tries in all as they dominated the decider having also recorded comprehensive wins over New Zealand and England to follow up their trophy success in the previous two editions in 2018 and 2019.
Hosts South Africa took the bronze medal as they beat England 22-15. It is the fourth time in a row they have finished third and will host the event again in 2024. Australia ended in fifth and Wales sixth, but record six-time winners New Zealand could only manage a surprisingly poor seventh position.
