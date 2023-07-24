Rugby-Namibia appoint Proudfoot to coaching staff ahead of World Cup
The 51-year-old Proudfoot was part of the 2019 World Cup-winning Springboks management team before moving to England as scrum coach under Eddie Jones. Proudfoot, who represented Scotland four times between 1998 and 2003, left England in January after Steve Borthwick took over from Jones. Namibia compete at the World Cup in Pool A, starting against Italy in St Etienne on Sept.
- Country:
- Namibia
Namibia have appointed former England and South Africa forwards coach Matthew Proudfoot as assistant coach to Allister Coetzee ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France, the Namibia Rugby Union confirmed on Monday. The 51-year-old Proudfoot was part of the 2019 World Cup-winning Springboks management team before moving to England as scrum coach under Eddie Jones.
Proudfoot, who represented Scotland four times between 1998 and 2003, left England in January after Steve Borthwick took over from Jones. Namibia compete at the World Cup in Pool A, starting against Italy in St Etienne on Sept. 9 before playing New Zealand, France and Uruguay.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rights experts urge Uruguay to prioritise water use for human consumption
Uruguay: Continuous decline in water quality due to increased salinity levels alarming
Soccer-Uruguay's Penarol cut jagged line in pitch in protest against VAR
Soccer-Uruguay striker Leyes hunts for new team through social media