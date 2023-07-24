Rugby-Namibia appoint Proudfoot to coaching staff ahead of World Cup

Namibia have appointed former England and South Africa forwards coach Matthew Proudfoot as assistant coach to Allister Coetzee ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France, the Namibia Rugby Union confirmed on Monday. The 51-year-old Proudfoot was part of the 2019 World Cup-winning Springboks management team before moving to England as scrum coach under Eddie Jones.

Proudfoot, who represented Scotland four times between 1998 and 2003, left England in January after Steve Borthwick took over from Jones. Namibia compete at the World Cup in Pool A, starting against Italy in St Etienne on Sept. 9 before playing New Zealand, France and Uruguay.

