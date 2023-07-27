Left Menu

Ashes: Australia captain Pat Cummins wins toss, opts to bowl against England in fifth Test

Australia retained the Ashes with a 2-1 series lead on Sunday after the Manchester Test was drawn following a washed-out fifth day. 

ANI | Updated: 27-07-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 16:31 IST
Australia captain Pat Cummins and England skipper Ben Stokes (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the fifth and final Test of the Ashes series here at The Oval in London on Thursday. Australia retained the Ashes with a 2-1 series lead on Sunday after the Manchester Test was drawn following a washed-out fifth day.

It was a blow for England who were primed to draw level in the series, having fought back from 2-0 down. Speaking at the time of the toss, Australia captain Pat Cummins said, "Had to double check that. We will have a bowl. Little cloud cover and wicket look good. It is a similar side to the one that played four years ago, we know what we did that time. One change - Murphy."

England captain Ben Stokes, "We had have had a bowl as well, just because of the overhead conditions and every time we have won the toss we have bowled. You relatively know one day, two days out what team you are going with, letting the lads know gives them time to prepare. Australia wants to leave here winning the Ashes, we want to draw the series and though they have retained the Ashes, we want to draw the series." Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Josh Hazlewood and Todd Murphy.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad and James Anderson. (ANI)

