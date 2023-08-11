Soccer-Bournemouth sign midfielder Scott and defender Aarons

Bournemouth have signed midfielder Alex Scott and defender Max Aarons on long-term contracts, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Scott arrives from Bristol City on a transfer fee that the Championship side said was a club record. Bournemouth did not disclose details of the transfer, but British media said the fee was about 25 million pounds. ($31.80 million).

Scott was part of the England under-19 squad who won the 2022 European Championship. Aarons, 23, moves to the Cherries from Norwich City for a fee of around 12 million pounds ($15.21 million) according to British media.

The right back achieved success with the under-21s in their triumphant European Championship campaign last month. "He's a player who will be an excellent fit in our system, with physical attributes and technical ability that will benefit the team and our style of play," said the club's CEO Neil Blake.

Bournemouth start their Premier League campaign at home to West Ham United on Saturday. ($1 = 0.7862 pounds) ($1 = 0.7891 pounds)

