Left Menu

Soccer-Bournemouth sign midfielder Scott and defender Aarons

Bournemouth did not disclose details of the transfer, but British media said the fee was about 25 million pounds. Aarons, 23, moves to the Cherries from Norwich City for a fee of around 12 million pounds ($15.21 million) according to British media. The right back achieved success with the under-21s in their triumphant European Championship campaign last month.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2023 02:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 02:22 IST
Soccer-Bournemouth sign midfielder Scott and defender Aarons

Bournemouth have signed midfielder Alex Scott and defender Max Aarons on long-term contracts, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Scott arrives from Bristol City on a transfer fee that the Championship side said was a club record. Bournemouth did not disclose details of the transfer, but British media said the fee was about 25 million pounds. ($31.80 million).

Scott was part of the England under-19 squad who won the 2022 European Championship. Aarons, 23, moves to the Cherries from Norwich City for a fee of around 12 million pounds ($15.21 million) according to British media.

The right back achieved success with the under-21s in their triumphant European Championship campaign last month. "He's a player who will be an excellent fit in our system, with physical attributes and technical ability that will benefit the team and our style of play," said the club's CEO Neil Blake.

Bournemouth start their Premier League campaign at home to West Ham United on Saturday. ($1 = 0.7862 pounds) ($1 = 0.7891 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023