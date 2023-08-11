Nishtha Madan lies tied-30th on Epson Tour in US

Left Menu

Indias Nishtha Madan was tied-30th after the first round as Swedens Michaela Finn led the way, at the Four Winds Invitational, here on the Epson Tour. The four-under 68 was the best round from Sharp in her past three tournaments.

PTI | Southbend | Updated: 11-08-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 20:09 IST
India's Nishtha Madan was tied-30th after the first round as Sweden's Michaela Finn led the way, at the Four Winds Invitational, here on the Epson Tour. Nishtha shot 1-under 71 in the round with three birdies and two bogeys — all of them coming on the front nine — after which she parred the entire back nine.

The other Indian player in the field, Nikita Arjun, struggled in the opening round at 3-over 75 and she had three birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys.

Finn finished birdie-birdie to cap off her five-under round, with 12 players sitting just one stroke behind her. Finn made six birdies on the day, with the only mistake coming on her 16th hole at the South Bend Country Club.

One of the players in the group of 12 is LPGA Tour veteran Alena Sharp.

Sharp has already secured a win earlier this year at the Champions Fore Change Invitational and is looking to add another trophy to her trophy case this week. The four-under 68 was the best round from Sharp in her past three tournaments. Miranda Wang is at the four-under number with Sharp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

