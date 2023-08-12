Soccer-France forward Dembele leaves Barcelona to join PSG

Barcelona's France forward Ousmane Dembele has joined Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain on a five-year deal, both clubs announced on Saturday. Barcelona said they had reached an agreement with PSG on Dembele's transfer for 50.4 million euros ($55.16 million).

Dembele, 26, last year extended his contract with the Spanish champions until June 2024 after his previous deal expired. He won three LaLiga titles and two Spanish Cups in six years.

