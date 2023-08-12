Soccer-France forward Dembele leaves Barcelona to join PSG
Barcelona said they had reached an agreement with PSG on Dembele's transfer for 50.4 million euros ($55.16 million). Dembele, 26, last year extended his contract with the Spanish champions until June 2024 after his previous deal expired. He won three LaLiga titles and two Spanish Cups in six years.
Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2023 14:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 14:15 IST
Barcelona's France forward Ousmane Dembele has joined Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain on a five-year deal, both clubs announced on Saturday. Barcelona said they had reached an agreement with PSG on Dembele's transfer for 50.4 million euros ($55.16 million).
Dembele, 26, last year extended his contract with the Spanish champions until June 2024 after his previous deal expired. He won three LaLiga titles and two Spanish Cups in six years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ligue 1
- St Germain
- Spanish
- LaLiga
- France
- Ousmane Dembele
- Dembele
- Paris
- Barcelona
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Frances Tiafoe launches a charitable fund at the tennis center where he grew up
France says Niger coup not definitive, president must be reinstated
France's Orano continues mining operations in Niger despite tensions
WRAPUP 3-France and Spain give euro zone economy a boost before outlook darkens
France says ready to back Niger sanctions over 'dangerous' coup