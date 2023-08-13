Rugby-Late Ramos penalty hands France victory over Scotland

Thomas Ramos kicked over a late penalty to hand France an unconvincing 30-27 win over Scotland in their warm-up test on Saturday that left more questions than answers for the World Cup hosts weeks away from the kick off of the tournament.

Ramos’ three successful penalties and three conversions proved the difference as Scotland threatened to produce another come-from-behind win against France as they scored three tries in the last 20 minutes. Scotland outscored their French hosts 4-3 on tries, clawing their way back from a 27-10 deficit early in the second half in a morale boosting performance against a full strength France side, who flattered to deceive.

The home tries were scored by Romain Ntamack, which gave France a 13-10 lead at halftime, with winger Damian Penaud and flanker Charles Ollivon dotting down in quick succession early in the second half. It threatened to be a runaway win for the French, who had captain Antoine Dupont at his electrifying best, marshalling the French attack, finding gaps all over the field and setting up all their scores.

But as quickly as they stamped their authority on the game, the French let their visitors back into the contest, as they had done last week at Murrayfield where the Scots, down to 14 men, came from behind to win 25-21. This time Scotland managed to pull level at 27-27 before a scrum infringement in the last two minutes allowed Ramos to win the game for the hosts.

Scotland had taken an early lead when winger Kyle Steyn went over in the fourth minute with Ntamark replying in the 32nd minute. INSPIRATIONAL

Dupont’s vision set Penaud away two minutes after the break and the inspirational scrumhalf started a move from deep inside own half that saw fullback Ramos break before passing inside for Ollivon to storm away and score two minutes thereafter for a 27-10 lead. Duhan van der Merwe was all on his own on the left wing when fed with a long pass and had an easy score in the 62nd minute to reduce the deficit.

Six minutes later, a quick tap penalty from Finn Russell saw Rory Darge dive over to see Scotland trail by five and when Steyn went over for his second try in the 73rd minute, it was even. Russell missed a difficult conversion but France were able to sneak home at the end. It was not a display from the hosts, however, that will inspire confidence before the opening game of the World Cup when they take on New Zealand in Paris on Sept. 8. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)

