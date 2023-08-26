Left Menu

Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field

The 26-year-old woman refused medical attention, according to the police statement.Chicago police say its information is still preliminary because detectives are investigating.Upon receiving notification of this incident, CPD responded immediately and deployed additional resources while coordinating with White Sox security to maintain the safety of those who were in attendance or working at the game, the police said in its statement.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 26-08-2023 12:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 12:25 IST
Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Two women were injured Friday night in a shooting during a White Sox baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chicago police say a 42-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 26-year-old woman had a graze wound to her abdomen. The 42-year-old woman was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. The 26-year-old woman refused medical attention, according to the police statement.

Chicago police say its information is still preliminary because detectives are investigating.

“Upon receiving notification of this incident, CPD responded immediately and deployed additional resources while coordinating with White Sox security to maintain the safety of those who were in attendance or working at the game,” the police said in its statement. “At no time was it believed there was an active threat.” According to the White Sox, investigators aren't sure if shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark. The injuries were sustained midway up Section 161 in left-center field. “While the police continue to investigate, White Sox security confirms that this incident did not involve an altercation of any kind,” the team said in its statement.

“The White Sox are thinking of the victims at this time and wishing them a speedy recovery.” Major League Baseball did not provide any details, but said it was in contact with the team and Chicago police.

The announced crowd for the game — a 12-4 loss for the Chicago White Sox against Oakland — was 21,906. A postgame concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc was canceled because of “technical issues,” according to the team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global
4
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023