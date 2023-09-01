Left Menu

Reigning Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopras preparatory camp in Switzerland on Friday got the nod from the Mission Olympic Cell MOC, which also announced other approvals.Chopra will undergo a 12-day training camp in Magglingen, Switzerland ahead of the Diamond League final to be organised in Eugene, USA, later this month.A total of INR 5.89 lakh have been sanctioned for the camp to be held from September 1-12, a release said.Chopra finished second in the Diamond League event in Zurich on Thursday after recording his best throw of 85.71m.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 22:24 IST
Neeraj Chopra's preparatory camp in Switzerland gets ministry approval
Reigning Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra's preparatory camp in Switzerland on Friday got the nod from the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), which also announced other approvals.

Chopra will undergo a 12-day training camp in Magglingen, Switzerland ahead of the Diamond League final to be organised in Eugene, USA, later this month.

A total of INR 5.89 lakh have been sanctioned for the camp to be held from September 1-12, a release said.

Chopra finished second in the Diamond League event in Zurich on Thursday after recording his best throw of 85.71m. Parul Chaudhary, who recorded a national record time of 9:15.31s in the women's 3000m steeplechase event in Budapest and sealed a Paris Olympics quota, has been included in the TOPS Core Group. Ace table tennis player Sharath Kamal received a financial sanction to participate in various events, procure equipment and hire a personal coach in Chris Pfeiffer till the Paris Olympics next year. The star Indian badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will have the assistance of masseur Nishant Nagpuri, who will accompany the pair to the China Open, scheduled from September 5-10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

