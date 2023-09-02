Left Menu

Soccer-Forest sign Greece keeper Vlachodimos from Benfica

Nottingham Forest have signed Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos from Benfica, the Premier League club said on Friday as their busy transfer deadline day continued. Earlier on Friday, Forest signed winger Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea on a three-year deal and also sealed the signing of Bologna captain Nicolas Dominguez on a five-year deal.

Soccer-Forest sign Greece keeper Vlachodimos from Benfica

Nottingham Forest have signed Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos from Benfica, the Premier League club said on Friday as their busy transfer deadline day continued. The 29-year-old, who was ever-present last season as Benfica won the Portuguese title, has signed a four-year deal.

He will bring a wealth of experience to the City Ground having played 225 times for Benfica in all competitions. The German-born keeper kept 21 clean sheets in 34 league appearances last season.

"He is very talented and brings an abundance of experience with him, and he will add real competition to our goalkeeping department," Forest's Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson said. Earlier on Friday, Forest signed winger Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea on a three-year deal and also sealed the signing of Bologna captain Nicolas Dominguez on a five-year deal.

