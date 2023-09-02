Left Menu

Everton ends Premier League goal drought in 2-2 draw with Sheffield United

Everton finally ended its Premier League goal drought in a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United on Saturday, with both teams earning their first point of the season.Arnaut Danjuma equalized for the visitors in the 55th minute and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a double save in stoppage time to preserve the draw.Everton was the only team to not score a single goal in the opening three rounds, but Abdoulaye Doucoure bundled in the rebound after a corner to put Sean Dyches team ahead in the 14th minute.

Everton logo Image Credit: ANI
Everton finally ended its Premier League goal drought in a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United on Saturday, with both teams earning their first point of the season.

Arnaut Danjuma equalized for the visitors in the 55th minute and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a double save in stoppage time to preserve the draw.

Everton was the only team to not score a single goal in the opening three rounds, but Abdoulaye Doucoure bundled in the rebound after a corner to put Sean Dyche's team ahead in the 14th minute. It was Everton's first league goal since Doucoure scored on the final day of last season, ending a scoreless run of 316 minutes.

Cameron Archer made it 1-1 with a first-time finish in the 33rd after being teed up by Oliver McBurnie in the area, and the hosts then took the lead with a slice of luck just before halftime. Archer curled a 20-yard shot off the post past the outstretched Pickford and the ball rebounded onto the goalkeeper's back and into the net.

But Danjuma, a summer signing from Villarreal, was on hand at the far post to tap in a cross from Nathan Patterson and Everton hung on in the final minutes when McBurnie's free header was tipped onto the underside of the crossbar by Pickford, with the goalkeeper then reacting to turn the striker's second effort onto the post. AP AYG BS BS

