HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times GMT): 0530 MEDVEDEV QUELLS BAEZ

Third seed Daniil Medvedev overcame Sebastian Baez of Argentina 6-2 6-2 7-6(6) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and continued his bid to claim a second U.S. Open title in three years. The Russian next takes on Australian Alex de Minaur after ending Baez's 12-match winning streak.

0430 VONDROUSOVA STEAMROLLS ALEXANDROVA Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, the ninth seed at New York, secured a comfortable 6-2 6-1 win over 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the Louis Armstrong Stadium to secure a spot in the last 16.

The Czech will next take on American Peyton Stearns. 0310 ZVEREV PREVAILS

Alexander Zverev, the 12th seed and 2020 runner-up, beat 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-7(2), 7-6(8), 6-1, 6-1 in a match that lasted three hours and 41 minutes at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. This is the third time Zverev has emerged victorious this year over Dimitrov, including wins at Cincinnati and Roland Garros. Zverev next faces sixth seed Jannik Sinner of Italy, with the German having edged past the 22-year-old in their last three meetings.

0223 JABEUR SURVIVES BOUZKOVA Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the fifth seed and last year's runner-up, pulled off a hard-fought 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 win over Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic, who called a medical time-out in the second set at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Jabeur, 29, will advance to the last 16 and face Qinwen Zheng of China, the 23rd seed. 2303 DE MINAUR BREEZES PAST JARRY

Australian Alex de Minaur, seeded 13th, cruised past Chilean Nicolas Jarry with a 6-1 6-3 6-2 win. He will face the winner of the match between world number three Daniil Medvedev and Argentina's Sebastian Baez in the fourth round. 2202 SINNER OVERCOMES WAWRINKA

Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner saw off former U.S. Open champion and three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 6-3 2-6 6-4 6-2 to secure a fourth-round place. 2143 PEGULA GETS PAST SVITOLINA

Third seed Jessica Pegula edged out Ukrainian 26th seed Elina Svitolina 6-4 4-6 6-2 and booked her place in the fourth round, where she will face fellow American Madison Keys. "Every time I played her (Svitolina) it becomes so close, she is playing amazing and is really tough," Pegula said.

2112 RUBLEV TOPS RINDERKNECH Russian eighth seed Andrey Rublev advanced to the fourth round after recovering from a set down with a 3-6 6-3 6-1 7-5 win over Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

1925 ALCARAZ DOWNS EVANS Top-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz swept past Dan Evans despite the Briton snatching the third set to reach the fourth round with a 6-2 6-3 4-6 6-3 win in his bid to retain the title.

"Defending the title (successfully) here is a goal for me, I know nobody else has (successfully) defended the title here since Roger Federer (in 2008)," Alcaraz said. 1856 ARNALDI KNOCKS NORRIE OUT

Unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi knocked out British 16th seed Cameron Norrie with a 6-3 6-4 6-3 victory to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time. 1837 KEYS OVERCOMES SAMSONOVA

American 17th seed Madison Keys bounced back from a set down to defeat Russian Liudmila Samsonova, 14th seed, 5-7 6-2 6-2 to reach the fourth round. 1635 KASATKINA BEATS MINNEN TO SET UP SABALENKA CLASH

Russian 13th seed Daria Kasatkina overcame Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen 6-3 6-4 and will face world number two Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round. 1610 SABALENKA MARCHES ON

Belarusian world number two Aryna Sabalenka beat Clara Burel of France 6-1 6-1 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium to advance to the fourth round. 1510 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under mostly clear skies, with the temperature at around 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit). Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz continues his title defence with a third-round match against Briton Dan Evans, while second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Frenchwoman Clara Burel.

