World Weightlifting C'ships: Six Indian athletes to participate in important Olympics 2024 qualifying tournament

A six-member Indian contingent featuring Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu will be participating at the World Weightlifting Championships 2023 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Monday onwards. The Indian contingent consists of Mirabai Chanu, Achinta Sheuli, Ajith Narayan, Bindyarani Devi, Gurdeep Singh and Shubham Tanaji Todkar. Sheuli, Bindyarani and Gurdeep had won medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, as per Olympics.com.

Chanu will, however, only attend the women's 49 kg weigh-in and will not lift so as to protect herself from injury ahead of the Asian Games scheduled for this month later. The World Championships is one of the two mandatory qualifying events for the 2024 Olympic Games. Athletes must appear at the Riyadh meet so as to stay eligible to obtain Olympic quotas for their countries even if they do not lift during the competition.

Athletes competing in the championships will have a chance to earn Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) points, which will be based on the best total results (snatch + clean and jerk) that the athletes will get during the competitions. The top 10 athletes based on QOR, which will have one highest-ranked athlete per country in per weight category, will get Olympic quotas for their teams after the cycle ends in April 2024.

CWG champions Sheuli and Ajith Narayan will be playing in the men's 73 kg division. Shubham Tanaju will be aiming to make an impact in the men's 61 kg category. Bindyarani, who had secured a silver medal in CWG last year in a 55 kg women's competition, will be competing in the non-Olympic weight division. She had moved to 59 kg, an Olympic-level weight class for the world championships last year.

CWG bronze winner Gurdeep Singh will also be playing in the non-Olympic weight division of men's +109 kg division. The World Weightlifting Championships 2023 will end on September 17.

World Weightlifting Championships 2023: India team-Mirabai Chanu - women's 49kg (only weigh-in)-Bindyrani Devi - women's 55kg-Achinta Sheuli - men's 73kg-Ajith Narayan - men's 73kg-Gurdeep Singh - men's +109kg-Shubham Tanaji Todkar - men's 61kg World Weightlifting Championships 2023: Schedule and live India start times As per Indian Standard Times (IST)

-September 4, Monday Women's 49kg (D) - 11:30 AMWomen's 49 (C) - 2:00 PM Men's 55kg (B) - 4:30 PM Women's 45kg (B) - 7:00 PM Women's 45kg (A) - 10:00 PM Men's 61kg (D) - 12:00 AM

-September 5, Tuesday Women's 55kg (D) - 11:30 AM Men's 61kg (C) - 2:00 PMWomen's 49kg (B) - 4:30 PM Women's 49kg (A) - 7:00 PM Men's 55kg (A) - 10:00 PM Women's 55kg (C) - 12:00 AM

-September 6, Wednesday Men's 67kg (D) - 11:30 AM Men's 61kg (B) - 2:00 PMWomen's 55kg (B) - 4:30 PM Men's 61kg (A) - 7:00 PM Women's 55kg (A) - 10:00 PM Men's 67kg (C) - 12:00 AM **September 7, Thursday **

Women's 59kg (E) - 11:30 AM Women's 59 (D) - 2:00 PMWomen's 59 (C) - 4:30 PM Men's 67kg (B) - 7:00 PM Men's 67kg (A) - 10:00 PM -September 8, Friday

Men's 73kg (E) - 2:00 PMMen's 73kg (D) - 4:30 PM Women's 59kg (B) - 7:00 PM Women's 59kg (A) - 10:00 PM **September 9, Saturday ** Women's 64kg (D) - 11:30 AM Men's 73kg (C) - 2:00 PMWomen's 64kg (C) - 4:30 PM Men's 73kg (B) - 7:00 PM Men's 73kg (A) - 10:00 PM

-September 10, Sunday Men's 89kg (D) - 11:30 AM Men's 81kg (D) - 2:00 PMMen's 81kg (C) - 4:30 PM Women's 64kg (B) - 7:00 PM Women's 64kg (A) - 10:00 PM Men's 89kg (C) - 12:00 AM

-September 11, Monday Women's 71kg (D) - 11:30 AM Men's 81kg (B) - 2:00 PMMen's 89kg (B) - 4:30 PM Men's 81kg (A) - 7:00 PM Men's 89kg (A) - 10:00 PM Women's 71kg (C) - 12:00 AM

-September 13, Wednesday Men's 96kg (C) - 11:30 AM Women's 71kg (B) - 2:00 PMMen's 96kg (B) - 4:30 PM Men's 96kg (A) - 7:00 PM Women's 71kg (A) - 10:00 PM Men's 102kg (C) - 12:00 AM

-September 14, Thursday Women's 76kg (C) - 11:30 AM Men's 102kg (B) - 2:00 PMWomen's 76kg (B) - 4:30 PM Women's 76kg (A) -7:00 PM Men's 102kg (A) - 10:00 PM Women's 81kg (C) - 12:00 AM

-September 15 Friday ** Women's 87kg (C) - 11:30 AM Women's 81kg (B) - 2:00 PMWomen's 87kg (B) - 4:30 PM Women's 81kg (A) - 7:00 PM Women's 87kg (A) - 10:00 PM Men's 109kg (C) - 12:00 AM

-September 16, Saturday Women's +87kg (C) - 11:30 AM Women's +87kg (B) - 2:00 PMMen's 109kg (B) - 4:30 PM Women's +87kg (A) - 7:00 PM Men's 109kg (A) - 10:00 PM

-September 17, Sunday ** Men's +109kg (C) - 2:00 PMMen's +109kg (B) - 4:30 PM Men's +109 (A) - 7:00 PM. (ANI)

