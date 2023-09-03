Motor racing-Perfect 10 for Verstappen with record win in Italy

Max Verstappen took a record 10th Formula One win in a row on Sunday in a Red Bull one-two with Sergio Perez at Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix. The championship leader's victory on a sunny afternoon at Monza's "Temple of Speed" outside Milan was also Red Bull's 15th in succession -- another Formula One record.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari, his first podium appearance of the season, after starting on pole position and leading until the 15th of 51 laps. Verstappen stretched his lead in the standings over Perez to 145 points with eight rounds remaining.

