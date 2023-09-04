"India should look to win toss and bowl": Former cricketer Aakash Chopra

Indian commentator Aakash Chopra feels that India should opt to bowl first which will prove to be a strategically viable option for the team. India is set to face Nepal in a crucial Group A encounter on Monday, a clash that requires both teams to walk away with a victory.

Hosting JioCinema's daily sports show '#AAKASHVANI,' Aakash Chopra gave his take on what should be India's game plan going into their match against Nepal. "First, India should look to win the toss and choose to bowl because they would want Shardul Thakur to bowl at least ten overs and Hardik Pandya to bowl a few overs as well. They should look to complete their bowling as they couldn't do so in the last game. The chase might be difficult but it's absolutely fine – there is a chance that even this game can be called off due to the rain. So, India should take up the challenge and bat second," Aakash said.

"Also, my advice to the team would be to not tinker with the squad and play the strongest lineup – get as close as possible to the actual playing eleven. Of course, some people would want Shreyas Iyer to get a chance to bat more but even Virat Kohli has to bat at No. 3, both he and Rohit Sharma have not played regular cricket in the last one month. Furthermore, Shubman Gill's form has been shaky lately. I believe that these kinds of matches, don't test you as much rather they prepare you for the final test," Aakah added. Chopra further spoke about inclusivity and the talent of the Nepal cricket contingent and he believes that they have the potential to become a "strong cricketing nation."

"I really adore the Nepal cricket team and I believe BCCI should simply adopt them. We should extend a helping hand, and be very inclusive with bilateral series and other tournaments. They have very talented players and I believe they have the potential to be a very strong cricketing nation," Aakash said. (ANI)

