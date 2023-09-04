Left Menu

Golf-Donald names his six picks for Europe Ryder Cup team

Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald completed his 12-man team for this month's match against the United States as he named his six picks on Monday. Experienced English duo Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, big-hitting Austrian Sepp Straka, Ireland's former Open champion Shane Lowry, Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard and Sweden's Ludvig Aberg all got the nod. Straka, Hojgaard and Aberg are all making their debuts in the team competition.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-09-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 19:05 IST
Straka, Hojgaard and Aberg are all making their debuts in the team competition. The six join Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Jon Rahm (Spain), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Tyrell Hatton (England), Matt Fitzpatrick (England) and Robert MacIntyre (Scotland) who all qualified on merit via the world or European points lists.

Straka, Hojgaard and Aberg are all making their debuts in the team competition. The six join Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Jon Rahm (Spain), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Tyrell Hatton (England), Matt Fitzpatrick (England) and Robert MacIntyre (Scotland) who all qualified on merit via the world or European points lists.

The match will start at Rome's Marco Simone Country Club on Sept. 30. Europe will be trying to win back the trophy after losing at Whistling Straights in 2021.

