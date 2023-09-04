Left Menu

Soccer-Italy's Serie A could launch own video service if TV bids fall short

Serie A is ready to launch its own media operation to screen matches in Italy live if broadcasters vying for rights do not improve their offers, the head of the top Italian soccer league said on Monday.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 04-09-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 20:30 IST
Soccer-Italy's Serie A could launch own video service if TV bids fall short
  • Country:
  • Italy

Serie A is ready to launch its own media operation to screen matches in Italy live if broadcasters vying for rights do not improve their offers, the head of the top Italian soccer league said on Monday. Domestic broadcasting licences are a key source of revenue for Serie A clubs such as this year's champions Napoli, Juventus and Milanese clubs AC Milan and Inter.

The league has delayed until Oct. 15 a decision on the sale of the rights to screen matches in Italy after offers remained below the 1 billion euro annual price tag sought by clubs for the five years from the 2024-2025 season. "We have the structure to offer (matches) directly to viewers….we are considering this option," Serie A Chief Execuitve Luigi De Siervo told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

"We won't back offers deemed as too low," he added. Earlier this year the Italian league held multiple rounds of talks with DAZN, Sky Italia and MediaForEurope to try to improve a set of bids submitted by the broadcasters for the live rights to matches.

Under a three-year deal expiring next June, Serie A is collecting some 930 million euros per season from the sale of its rights in Italy, with DAZN holding the lion's share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023