HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Champion Carlos Alcaraz continues his title defence when he faces Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round on Monday, while second seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on Daria Kasatkina. There's also an all-American clash between Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys.

Updated: 04-09-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 20:56 IST
Highlights of the eight day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT): 1510 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under mostly cloudy skies on Labour Day, with the temperature at around 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit). Champion Carlos Alcaraz continues his title defence when he faces Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round on Monday, while second seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on Daria Kasatkina.

There's also an all-American clash between Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys. READ MORE

