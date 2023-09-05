HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day eight
Highlights of the eight day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT): 1935 ALCARAZ SAILS INTO QUARTERS Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the quarter-finals by earning a comfortable 6-3 6-3 6-4 win over unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi. "I played a really solid match, less mistakes, played my game.
Highlights of the eight day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT): 1935 ALCARAZ SAILS INTO QUARTERS
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the quarter-finals by earning a comfortable 6-3 6-3 6-4 win over unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi. "I played a really solid match, less mistakes, played my game. I'm happy with my performance," said the 20-year-old Spaniard.
READ MORE Keys upsets Pegula in all-American clash to reach U.S. Open quarters
Sabalenka looks to march on at U.S. Open with top ranking in the bag Drained Swiatek eyes reset after U.S. Open shock
Swiatek bundled out of U.S. Open, Djokovic marches on Ostapenko dumps defending champion Swiatek out of U.S. Open
With 'nothing to lose', Fritz guns for Djokovic upset Djokovic enjoys drama-free win to reach quarters
Wozniacki says she is 'on the right track' despite U.S. Open exit Gauff into U.S. Open quarter-finals after ending Wozniacki's run
Cirstea beats Bencic to reach first Grand Slam quarters in 14 years Shelton first through to quarters as action heats up
1720 VONDROUSOVA TRIUMPHS OVER STEARNS Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova continued her impressive run at the U.S. Open, with the Czech ninth-seed beating American Peyton Stearns (3)6-7 6-3 6-2.
1715 KEYS EASES PAST PEGULA American 17th-seeded Madison Keys had little problem beating her compatriot, the third seed Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-3 in just over an hour.
1510 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under mostly cloudy skies on Labour Day, with the temperature at around 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit).
Champion Carlos Alcaraz beat Italy's Matteo Arnaldi 6-3 6-3 6-4 in the fourth round, while second seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on Daria Kasatkina. In the all-American clash, Madison Keys stunned third seed Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-3.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-Alcaraz, Swiatek may face old rivals in U.S. Open draw
PREVIEW-Tennis-Swiatek recharges for U.S. Open defence with Sabalenka hot on her heels
Tennis-Holder Swiatek faces U.S. Open test with top ranking under threat
Sports News Roundup: NBA-Lakers announce plans to honor Kobe Bryant with bronze statue; Tennis-Swiatek recharges for U.S. Open defence with Sabalenka hot on her heels and more
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek crushes Peterson to begin U.S. Open title defence; Tennis-Thiem beats Bublik for first win at a Grand Slam since 2021 and more