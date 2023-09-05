Left Menu

South Africa unveil squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Cricket South Africa has named their 15-member playing squad for the marquee event, on Tuesday, 5 September, which will be led by their regular ODI skipper Temba Bavuma.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:31 IST
South Africa team (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
South Africa have announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Cricket South Africa has named their 15-member playing squad for the marquee event, on Tuesday, 5 September, which will be led by their regular ODI skipper Temba Bavuma.

A notable name in South Africa's World Cup mix is right-arm pacer Gerald Coetzee, who made his international debut earlier this year. In his two one-day international appearances to date, Coetzee has taken five wickets, including a three-wicket haul on his ODI debut. The squad comprises experienced batters such as Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Rassie van der Dussen.

The pace attack will be spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada and includes the likes of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi among other fast-bowling talents. Given that the tournament is taking place in India, spinners are expected to play a vital role due to the suitable subcontinental conditions. South Africa boasts outstanding spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, who are well-equipped to excel in this role.

South Africa will kick off their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on 7 October at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Prior to that, they have warm-up games scheduled against Afghanistan on 29 September and New Zealand on 2 October. South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.(ANI)

