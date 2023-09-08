Left Menu

Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations hosting decisions due this month

The long-awaited decision on the hosts for the African Cup of Nations finals in 2025 and 2027 will be made later this month, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Thursday. The hosts would be announced after a meeting of the CAF executive committee in Cairo on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 01:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 01:54 IST
Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations hosting decisions due this month

The long-awaited decision on the hosts for the African Cup of Nations finals in 2025 and 2027 will be made later this month, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Thursday.

The hosts would be announced after a meeting of the CAF executive committee in Cairo on Sept. 27, a statement said. The two decisions have been eagerly awaited for almost a year since CAF stripped Guinea last October of the right to host the 2025 finals and then announced it would also award the hosting of the 2007 finals at the same time.

Guinea lost the 2025 tournament after CAF found it was well behind in preparations for the 24-team tournament. At the same time, CAF announced they were re-opening bidding and would make a choice in early 2023 but they have repeatedly put off a decision.

The deadline for declarations of interest was extended to April when CAF said they had received bids from Algeria, Morocco and Zambia, plus a co-hosting bid from Benin and Nigeria, for the 2025 finals and from Algeria, Botswana, Egypt and a joint candidacy from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda for 2027. The long-standing political rivalry between neighbours Algeria and Morocco has made the process difficult for CAF, sources in the executive committee have told Reuters.

But with Morocco bidding for only one of the two tournaments, a compromise has been engineered with the door open for it to be awarded the 2025 finals and Algeria the 2027 event. CAF have sent evaluation teams to all bidding countries, appointing an independent assessor to oversee the inspections although the decision on the hosts will be made by the CAF executive committee.

The hosting of the Cup of Nations has run through a chequered history in the last decade, starting with South Africa stepping in to replace war-torn Libya in 2013. In 2014 Guinea was awarded the right to host the 2023 finals, along with Cameroon (2019) and Ivory Coast (2021).

But Cameroon was declared not ready for the 2019 finals, so Egypt stepped in. Cameroon then hosted the 2021 edition, delayed for a year by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ivory Coast was supposed to host the 2023 event in June but it was postponed for six months because of concerns over the rainy season in West Africa. (Editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Astellas withdraws lawsuit challenging Medicare drug price negotiation plans and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Aste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023