Left Menu

Soccer-Pass master Eriksen guides Denmark to 4-0 win over San Marino

Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen put on a passing masterclass in his side's 4-0 win over San Marino in their Euro 2024 Group H qualifier on Thursday, scoring one goal and creating two more as his side cruised to an easy victory over the visitors. Eriksen was denied the chance to break the deadlock from the spot 20 minutes in when a penalty decision was overturned by VAR, but the Danes soon took the lead through Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 03:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 03:05 IST
Soccer-Pass master Eriksen guides Denmark to 4-0 win over San Marino

Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen put on a passing masterclass in his side's 4-0 win over San Marino in their Euro 2024 Group H qualifier on Thursday, scoring one goal and creating two more as his side cruised to an easy victory over the visitors.

Eriksen was denied the chance to break the deadlock from the spot 20 minutes in when a penalty decision was overturned by VAR, but the Danes soon took the lead through Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The combative midfielder allowed a clever pass from Jonas Wind to run across his body before rattling home a right-footed shot to open the scoring in the 26th minute.

The second goal came two minutes later when Eriksen wrong-footed the San Marino defence with a sublime backheel into the path of the onrushing Joakim Maehle, who took the ball past the keeper and slotted home a simple finish. Making his 123rd appearance for Denmark, Eriksen notched up his second assist in the 40th minute, teeing up striker Wind to score, and he finally got on the scoresheet himself in second-half stoppage time as a speculative cross caught San Marino keeper Elia Benedettini napping.

That goal was originally credited to substitute Yussuf Poulsen but UEFA's website was later updated, awarding the goal to Eriksen to round off a superb evening for the 31-year-old. The victory moves Denmark to second in the group on 10 points after five games, two behind leaders Finland and ahead of third-placed Slovenia on goal difference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
2
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Astellas withdraws lawsuit challenging Medicare drug price negotiation plans and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Aste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023