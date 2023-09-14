Rugby-Namibia make four changes for New Zealand game

Namibia have made four changes to their team to face New Zealand in a daunting Rugby World Cup Pool A clash in Toulouse on Friday, where they come up against an All Blacks side desperate to bounce back from an opening defeat by hosts France.

Fullback Cliven Loubser, prop Jason Benade, flanker Prince Gaoseb and centre Le Roux Malan all come into the starting team. Namibia were beaten 52-8 in their opener against Italy, but the score only ballooned out in the closing stages and for much of the match they were in the contest.

The task will be significantly harder on Friday, though coach Allister Coetzee, who coached South Africa to four successive defeats against New Zealand in 2016 and 2017, has resisted making wholesale changes. "We knew it was a tough pool," Coetzee told reporters. "It is not scary, we really get excited about it. New Zealand are taking this game seriously.

"It is good for the competition. It is a great opportunity for our players and we are excited to play against them." Benade comes into the front row to replace Desiderius Sethie, while Gaoseb is in for Johan Retief, who moves to lock in place of Adriaan Ludick. Malan takes over from Danco Burger in the number 12 jersey.

Loubser wears the number 15 jersey as Divan Rossouw moves to the wing to replace JC Greyling. Former Australia international Richard Hardwick gets another start at number eight having impressed against Italy, where he beat the most defenders (8) and had the second-most carries (16) for Namibia.

"Comparing our team to last week’s, there are guys coming in and they can make a difference," Coetzee said. "New Zealand is a top nation. Our plan is to stop the momentum and break their rhythm." Namibia are still seeking their first win at a World Cup having lost all 23 games played since their debut in 1999. It would be the biggest shock in rugby history were they to break their duck on Friday.

Team: 15-Cliven Loubser, 14-Gerswin Mouton, 13-Johan Deysel (capt.), 12-Le Roux Malan, 11-Divan Rossouw, 10-Tiaan Swanepoel, 9-Damian Stevens, 8-Richard Hardwick, 7-Prince Gaoseb, 6-Wian Conradie, 5-Tjiuee Uanivi, 4-Johan Retief, 3-Aranos Coetzee, 2-Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1-Jason Benade. Replacements: 16-Louis van der Westhuizen, 17-Desiderius Sethie, 18-Haitembu Shikufa, 19-Pieter-Jan van Lil, 20-Adriaan Booysen, 21-Max Katjijeko, 22-Jacques Theron, 23-JC Greyling.

