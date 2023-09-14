Left Menu

Soccer-Sancho to train away from Man Utd first team

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho will train alone pending the resolution of a "discipline issue", the Premier League club said on Thursday, following the attacker's falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. England international Sancho was omitted from United's squad for a 3-1 league loss to Arsenal on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 21:19 IST
Soccer-Sancho to train away from Man Utd first team
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho will train alone pending the resolution of a "discipline issue", the Premier League club said on Thursday, following the attacker's falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. England international Sancho was omitted from United's squad for a 3-1 league loss to Arsenal on Sept. 3, with manager Ten Hag stating he had been left out because of poor training performance.

Following the match, the 23-year-old responded in a lengthy post on X - the social media platform formerly known as Twitter - saying he had been unfairly made a "scapegoat". Sancho, who joined United from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021, had a prolonged absence last season during which he was training separately from the United squad.

"Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue," United said in a statement. United's season has been marred by off-field issues.

Brazilian attacker Antony said this week he would not immediately return to the club amid assault allegations against him, while forward Mason Greenwood joined LaLiga side Getafe on loan after he faced allegations of assault and attempted rape, with charges against the forward having been dropped in February. Antony has denied any wrongdoing. Greenwood said in a statement to British media that he did not do the things he was accused of.

United are 11th in the Premier League with six points from four games, and they next host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023