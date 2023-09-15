Left Menu

Rugby-England hope to avoid repeat of soccer team's Nice disaster

England face Japan in the Rugby World Cup in Nice on Sunday hoping to avoid any sort of repeat of one of the country's lowest sporting moments when the national soccer team were humbled in the city by Iceland at the 2016 Euros. Seven years ago the Stade de Nice reverberated to the deafening synchronised "Viking thunderclap" of the Iceland supporters - and the jeers and whistles of the England fans - as the rank outsiders pulled off one of the all-time shocks by beating England 2-1 in the last 16.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 15:10 IST
Rugby-England hope to avoid repeat of soccer team's Nice disaster
Representative Image

England face Japan in the Rugby World Cup in Nice on Sunday hoping to avoid any sort of repeat of one of the country's lowest sporting moments when the national soccer team were humbled in the city by Iceland at the 2016 Euros.

Seven years ago the Stade de Nice reverberated to the deafening synchronised "Viking thunderclap" of the Iceland supporters - and the jeers and whistles of the England fans - as the rank outsiders pulled off one of the all-time shocks by beating England 2-1 in the last 16. The footballing disaster was the final act for manager Roy Hodgson, paving the way for Gareth Southgate to start the rebuilding job that took England to a World Cup semi-final and a penalty shoot-out final defeat in the last Euros.

England's rugby team had gone through a similar process eight months earlier as their pool-stage exit from their own World Cup in 2015 after Twickenham defeats to Wales and Australia spelled the end for Stuart Lancaster. So when Iceland were humbling Wayne Rooney's sorry side, England's rugby team were on the other side of the world, having just claimed a hugely impressive 3-0 series win over Australia that appeared to emphatically establish new coach Eddie Jones's credentials.

It was a brilliant performance and, coming on the back of a Six Nations title earlier in the year, there was huge confidence surging through the England set-up. They lost their way somewhat in the next couple of years, though surged back superbly at the 2019 World Cup with their extraordinarily overwhelming victory over New Zealand in the semi-finals before losing to South Africa in the final.

That could well be their route again this year as, after the opening win over Argentina, their place in the quarter-finals against Australia, Fiji or Wales already looks assured. Japan, of course, have their own proud record of upsets. Under Jones they famously shocked the Springboks in the 2015 pool stages then played incredible rugby to beat Ireland and Scotland on home soil four years ago to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

They have struggled though to reproduce anything like that form since though and the chances of another shock look slim - even in Nice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023