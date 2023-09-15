Top goalkeepers to watch out for in ISL 2023-24

Goalkeepers have been crucial to their teams' success in the Indian Super League (ISL) over the years. In the league, goalkeepers Edel Bete, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Amrinder Singh, to name a few, have established themselves as dependable and outstanding performers. Many goalkeepers have performed well in the ISL and here is the list of a few of the star goalkeepers.

Vishal Kaith Kaith joined Mohun Bagan SG ahead of the 2022-23 and soon became an instant hit among the Mariners faithful. He racked up the second highest number of saves last season and registered a record tally of 12 clean sheets among keepers, winning the ISL Golden Glove award. A stellar season for Kaith culminated in Mohun Bagan SG winning the ISL Cup. With MBSG boasting a reputation as one of the strongest defences in the league, Kaith's shot-stopping skills will be crucial for the team in the upcoming season.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Sandhu topped the charts for the highest number of saves last season, making 71 saves across 24 games. He also registered a second joint-highest tally of seven clean sheets besides Hyderabad FC's Gurmeet Singh and Mumbai City FC's Phurba Lachenpa.

Amrinder Singh Singh kept just two clean sheets for Odisha FC in the ISL last season, but his presence between the sticks was crucial. He tallied 55 saves in 21 games and was an influential figure for the Kalinga Warriors as Odisha FC made it to their first-ever ISL playoffs. Singh is not only good with his feet, but can also deliver accurate long balls when needed. He was the only keeper from last season to make an assist.

Phurba Lachenpa After featuring in just four games in two ISL seasons from 2020-22, Lachenpa established the first choice keeper for Mumbai City FC last campaign and played every minute. Besides registering 64 saves, the third highest among goalkeepers last season, the Sikkim-born custodian also kept a total of seven shutouts. One can expect the same from Lachenpa again as Mumbai City FC look to build on their success from last season.

Prabhsukhan Gill Gill couldn't quite replicate his heroics last season after a breakthrough campaign during the 2021-22 season where he emerged as the ISL Golden Glove winner. But the youngster will have a lot to prove again after joining Carles Cuadrat's East Bengal FC, having worked with the Spanish tactician previously at Bengaluru FC. The Punjab-born keeper displayed signs of his potential in the recently-concluded Durand Cup, helping the Red & Gold Brigade qualify for the final. He will be keen to extend his fine form in the upcoming ISL season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)